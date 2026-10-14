CBUAE Governor, People’s Bank of China Governor discuss closer bilateral cooperation in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), met with Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting took place in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Attended by Ahmad Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision, and other senior officials, the meeting explored opportunities to further develop bilateral relations and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Khaled Mohamed Balama said, “The longstanding ties between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China reflect our leadership’s vision for stronger bilateral relations and closer cooperation. These ties provide a solid foundation for advancing our partnership. We are committed to building on this partnership to strengthen financial and banking links and facilitate trade and investment flows between our two countries.”

The People’s Republic of China is the UAE’s largest trading partner worldwide. Bilateral non-oil trade reached approximately AED410 billion (US$ 111.5 billion) in 2025, an increase of 24.5% year on year.