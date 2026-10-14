DLD highlights real estate market competitiveness, global investment appeal at RISE 2026

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) participated as a strategic government partner in the RISE 2026 summit, held today at Dubai World Trade Centre under the official slogan ‘Recharging Momentum in Global Economies.’

The summit brought together more than 300 international institutional investors, representatives of sovereign wealth funds, government leaders, developers and decision-makers, with Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department, delivering the official opening address.

DLD’s participation highlighted its role in strengthening Dubai’s real estate sector competitiveness and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global investment destination. DLD showcased the strengths of Dubai’s real estate ecosystem, including its advanced regulatory framework, world-class infrastructure, digital services and market data, while expanding engagement with the international investment community.

The summit also provided a platform to discuss shifts in global capital flows and their implications for the future of cities and real estate markets, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033.

In his opening remarks, Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, emphasised Dubai’s ability to attract investment and translate opportunity into sustainable growth. He highlighted the emirate’s long-term economic vision, advanced infrastructure, competitive business environment and strong public-private partnerships as key foundations of its investment appeal.

He said, “The real estate sector is a clear reflection of Dubai’s long-term vision, given the growth it continues to achieve, the opportunities it creates and its role in urban and community development and quality of life. The sector’s performance reflects the strength of this model. In the first half of 2026, 104 real estate projects were completed, valued at more than AED111 billion, representing 52% growth in value compared with the same period last year. We continue to build on these foundations through the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, advancing integrated economic and urban growth while strengthening Dubai’s appeal to capital and long-term investment.”

As part of DLD’s participation, Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Land Department, took part in a panel discussion titled ‘From Vision to Value: Shaping the Future of Dubai’s Real Estate Sector.’

Moderated by real estate expert Ismail Al Hammadi, the session explored the role of transparency, regulatory frameworks, real estate data and digital transformation in protecting investor rights and enhancing market attractiveness.

During the session, Al Marri highlighted that DLD’s participation as a strategic partner reflects its commitment to strengthening collaboration across the real estate ecosystem and building partnerships that support market competitiveness. He noted that the summit provides a valuable platform for direct engagement with investors and developers, knowledge exchange, and presenting initiatives and services aligned with evolving market needs.

Al Marri also highlighted the factors underpinning Dubai’s real estate investment appeal, including its advanced regulatory environment, efficient infrastructure and diverse range of property opportunities.

He pointed to initiatives that expand access to homeownership, particularly the ‘First Time Home Buye’ programme, which supports residents in transitioning from renting to ownership and strengthens their long-term connection to Dubai.

He further outlined DLD’s continued development of an integrated ecosystem of digital services and solutions designed to simplify the journeys of investors, developers and customers, while enhancing access to market data and leveraging artificial intelligence. He highlighted the role of the ‘Initial Registration’ platform in improving processes for real estate developers, the Dubai REST app in facilitating access to services and information, and the ‘Malik’ AI assistant in enhancing the customer experience.

These efforts complement wider initiatives aimed at supporting real estate brokers, developing national talent and expanding investment tools, collectively contributing to greater market efficiency, transparency and competitiveness.