UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guinea

CONAKRY, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea to Mamadi Doumbouya, President of Guinea, during an official ceremony held at Mohammed V Palace in the capital, Conakry.

Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Doumbouya, along with their best wishes to him and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Guinea and its people.

For his part, President Doumbouya conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Doumbouya wished Al Dhaheri success in performing his duties, affirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and contribute to developing relations and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Al Dhaheri expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Guinea, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields to contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the relations and cooperation between the UAE and Guinea and explored ways to strengthen them across various fields of mutual interest, for the benefit of both countries.