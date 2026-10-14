Abdullah bin Salem launches Sharjah Investment Forum 9th edition

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the opening of the ninth edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum, alongside H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

The two-day forum, under the theme "Building Resilient Economies", is being held at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, gathering policymakers, investors and business leaders from across the region and the globe.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, delivered the opening speech at the inauguration ceremony, highlighting Sharjah’s investment approach, rooted in preserving existing resources and assets, developing their potential, and transforming them into sustainable economic opportunities that meet future demands. He said economic resilience comes not merely from investment diversification, but from effective management, sustainable impact, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

Al Qaseer added, “In Sharjah, we believe in and aim for investment which is not only successful but also sustainable—bringing profit to the investors at the same time as ensuring a lasting social impact. Our aim is investor success, our responsibility is to ensure the sustainability of that impact, and the prosperity of the emirate is the standard against which we assess each investment.”

Shurooq’s CEO pointed to the "Heart of Sharjah" project as an example of how heritage assets can drive economic activity by renovating old houses and markets, incorporating them into the hospitality, cultural, and commercial sectors while preserving their true character.

He also said that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has created a development model in which people, education and culture are at the heart of economic progress.

According to Al Qaseer, Shurooq, under the wise guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, His Highness’ visions are seeing the light, coming to life, through projects and partnerships which make use of the emirate's assets and widen its prospects for growth.

In his speech, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated that for economies to be resilient and able to maintain growth, it is necessary to diversify their sectors and markets, to draw up solid economic policies and to invest in both human capital and technology, since such measures are essential for improving economic competitiveness and for adapting to global changes. He outlined the UAE’s path towards economic diversification and mentioned that the national economy grew by 6.2% in 2025 with non-oil GDP rising by 6.8%. He also noted that during the first six months of 2026 the contribution of non-oil activities reached over 79% of the country’s GDP.

The minister said that the next phase in achieving diversification should focus on the value produced by different sectors as well as on broader use of technology in productive activities. Al Marri stressed that this phase is not concerned with increasing the number of sectors, but rather with maximizing the value obtained from each sector. He pointed out Sharjah’s development model—which combines industry, services, entrepreneurship, education, culture, and human capital—and quoted the Ruler of Sharjah as saying: “Education is the fundamental element of the development sought by nations.” He also stressed the importance of investing in people in order to create economies that are capable of learning, innovating, and adapting to technological changes.

Al Marri concluded by noting that the UAE attracted $48.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025, setting a record for the fourth consecutive year, and maintained its global ranking of second place for the number of greenfield FDI projects. Meanwhile, Sharjah recorded a 45% increase in the number of FDI projects during the same year. He affirmed that the UAE continues building a more diversified and competitive economy, aligning with the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision and reinforcing its position as a global economic hub and a trusted partner for investment and trade.

Simon Squibb, British entrepreneur and Founder of HelpBnk, outlined, during a talk session, his concepts of success and happiness in entrepreneurship, according to his personal experiences and his 37-year career in which he has followed an unconventional method for setting up businesses and achieving success.

Squibb stressed that keeping promises and forming trust are the foundation of long-term success, saying that "If you make a promise to do something, you had better carry it out no matter what the cost; the trust of others is the most important asset an entrepreneur can have if they are to build their personal and professional reputation."

The HelpBnk founder stressed that entrepreneurial success cannot rest solely on individual efforts, since it requires building communities rooted in cooperation and the sharing of knowledge, resources, and opportunities. He said, "When we work together towards a common goal, we can achieve anything; individual capabilities are increased when our efforts are combined within a community which is aiming at a shared objective."

Squibb concluded with the role of technology, highlighting Artificial Intelligence and social media platforms' contribution in minimising the obstacles that newcomers face in getting into entrepreneurship, where those with ideas can now obtain financing, use artificial intelligence tools, and link up with millions of people even if they have only limited resources.

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah expressed his appreciation to the sponsors, supporters, partners, and exhibitors for their contribution to enhancing the forum's activities and for bringing together investors, business leaders, and the various participating entities so that they could share their expertise and look into possible investment collaboration opportunities in the region.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem toured the forum, which explores ways to enhance the adaptability of economies and companies to rapid transformations and to leverage technology and partnerships to boost competitiveness and expand investment and growth opportunities. During the tour, they visited the participating pavilions, entities, and institutions, as well as the Investors’ Lounge sponsored by Alef Group, and viewed a scale model of the “Seef Residences” project.

Invest in Sharjah is organising the forum in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment. Its ninth edition brings together over 80 speakers for a programme featuring more than 140 events, including panel discussions and workshops, alongside over 80 business meetings aimed at fostering collaboration and investment partnerships, with international participation from more than 60 countries.

Attending the opening ceremony, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; as well as several senior officials, heads of government departments and authorities, business leaders, and investors.