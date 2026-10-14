Abdullah bin Salem witnesses launch of ‘Najm’ AI agent

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Wednesday morning, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the launch of ‘Najm’, an AI agent by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

The launch took place during the opening ceremony of the 9th Sharjah Investment Forum, held at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The launch of ‘Najm’, which aims to help investors identify commercial and industrial opportunities in Sharjah that match the requirements and budgets of their projects, was announced in a speech delivered by Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

He stressed that ‘Najm’ was developed in response to one of the key challenges facing investors: accessing the right information at the right time. He noted that the office began with a specific question: “How can we deliver the right information to the right investor at the moment they need it?” Through ‘Najm’, the office offers a service that allows investors to engage in direct dialogue, ask follow-up questions and obtain more detailed information tailored to their project requirements within seconds.

Al Musharrkh demonstrated an interactive conversation with ‘Najm’ on screen, simulating a request from a European investor seeking an industrial plot of 50,000 square feet to establish a factory in Sharjah, with an expected investment of AED150 million. He demonstrated how the AI agent processes these requirements and presents the results, explaining that the initial options provided by ‘Najm’ can be refined through further questions and additional details to help investors make informed decisions.

The CEO of Invest in Sharjah explained that partnerships with Bayut and Property Finder would help ‘Najm’ access the data needed to support its services. He invited participants to try the AI agent at the Invest in Sharjah pavilion, highlighting its capabilities, which will extend to investment opportunities across multiple sectors, including industry, education, healthcare, technology and others.

Al Musharrkh stressed that the launch of ‘Najm’ forms part of Sharjah’s efforts to keep pace with global developments and harness modern technologies to advance its investment ecosystem. He noted that building a resilient economy requires the continuous development of tools and services and the adoption of more efficient ways to support investors and facilitate their decision-making. He added that, over the years, the Emirate had worked to build an investment environment that meets investors’ needs, helps them expand and enables them to access new markets.

The first phase of ‘Najm’ focuses on opportunities involving land, factories and industrial facilities, supported by information on land and property listings. The second phase aims to expand the range of investment opportunities available for investors to explore, covering new assets and sectors, including schools, medical clinics and hospitals.

Their Highnesses also witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding to support the services ‘Najm’ provides to investors. The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), represented by its CEO, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, signed the memoranda with the following entities: the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, represented by its Director, Engineer Ali Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi; Property Finder, represented by its General Manager, Mina Subhi; and Bayut, represented by Fibha Ahmed, Vice President of Property Sales at Bayut and dubizzle.

The three memoranda will help provide information on industrial and commercial land for inclusion in ‘Najm’s’ services, enabling investors to explore opportunities suited to their projects. They will also facilitate the presentation of selected opportunities that match investors’ requirements and direct them to Property Finder for further details and follow-up communication through the platform.

In addition, the agreements will provide specific data from publicly available commercial and industrial property listings in Sharjah through an application programming interface (API), enabling ‘Najm’ to identify property opportunities relevant to investors’ requirements and display them in search results.