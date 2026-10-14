Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of the 2025–2026 cohort of Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Programme

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation of the 2025–2026 cohort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Programme, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).

The programme is based on the leadership model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness' pioneering experience in cultivating leaders and empowering national talent.

The graduation took place during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual event dedicated to management and leadership, organised by MBRCLD. The Forum brought together 1,000 prominent leaders from Dubai's government and private sectors to discuss the future transformation of management and leadership, establish leadership and management best practices, and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to reinforce Dubai's global standing as a hub for excellence and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has established a comprehensive approach to building a leadership ecosystem rooted in ambition, initiative and the ability to respond to change with awareness and proactivity.”

He added, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Program translates this vision by developing national leaders capable of bold thinking and confident decision making, and transforming ideas into projects and initiatives with sustainable impact. We are confident in the graduates' ability to apply the knowledge and experience they have gained to improve their organisations and design innovative solutions that advance Dubai's objectives and reinforce its global leadership.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed Dubai’s continued commitment to supporting programmes that empower and develop national talent, enhancing their readiness to assume greater responsibilities and drive development.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Programme represents a comprehensive leadership development journey designed to prepare Emirati leaders capable of managing strategic and transformational projects, enhance their readiness to navigate dynamic environments and keep pace with rapid global transformations across various vital sectors.

The cohort comprised 30 participants from government and semi-government entities, the private sector and entrepreneurs across 15 vital sectors, reflecting a broad diversity of experience and specialisations.

Over nine months, participants undertook a comprehensive training journey that included specialised learning modules, as well as direct engagement with more than 70 experts, 15 strategic partners and 31 Emirati leaders.

The programme focused on exchanging experiences with a select group of international leaders and experts, helping participants strengthen their leadership skills and broaden their exposure to global experiences.

Participants developed 30 individual leadership projects reflecting their personal and professional growth, alongside six transformational projects designed to deliver economic, social and operational impact.

The projects covered smart education, sustainable services, public safety, humanitarian healthcare, talent development and cultural hospitality, supporting service development, enhancing quality of life and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

The programme focuses on developing eight core leadership competencies: strategic foresight, global citizenship, disruptive mindset, passion & commitment, value creation, diversity & inclusion, people first, and curiosity & agility. These form the key pillars of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Model.

Since its inception, MBRCLD has established itself as one of the world's leading leadership development centres. The Center translates the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which prioritise investment in people as both the foundation and ultimate objective of successful development strategies.

MBRCLD aims to "create leaders for tomorrow" and seeks to identify, nurture and develop Emirati leaders at all levels through specialised programmes and purposeful activities. These initiatives contribute to preparing leaders equipped with diverse essential skills, capable of adapting to emerging developments and responding to change with flexibility and intelligence, and possessing the competence and broad knowledge needed to make critical decisions and devise solutions to future challenges.