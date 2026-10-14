CBUAE Governor delivers UAE’s keynote address at MENAP Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers Meeting with IMF

BANGKOK, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the UAE’s Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), delivered the UAE’s keynote address at the high-level meeting of Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region with the IMF, in the presence of Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF.

The meeting was held as part of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

Khaled Mohamed Balama stated that the current global economic environment is characterised by multiple, interconnected shocks, continuously testing the resilience of economies and financial systems. He noted that regional experiences have demonstrated that resilience depends

primarily on the speed with which economies respond and their ability to adapt to changing circumstances, alongside the proactive development of financial buffers.

Khaled Mohamed Balama emphasised that the UAE stands as a leading model of structural resilience, underpinned by its successful economic diversification, adoption of sound policy frameworks and sustained investment in human capital and technology.

Khaled Mohamed Balama added that the UAE economy has demonstrated exceptional resilience, supported by robust fiscal buffers, low levels of public debt and substantial sovereign assets that reinforce investor and market confidence, despite ongoing regional challenges and heightened global uncertainty.

Khaled Mohamed Balama noted that the UAE’s economic growth outlook remains positive, with GDP growth expected to accelerate to around 10% in 2027. This outlook is supported by the rapid expansion of non-oil economic activities, continued investment in infrastructure projects and increased production capacity in the oil sector

following the UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC.

Concluding his address, Khaled Mohamed Balama noted that risks to the global economy remain elevated amid ongoing regional geopolitical tensions, emphasising the importance of strengthening international cooperation frameworks to safeguard global growth prospects and mitigate

inflationary pressures. He also expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the central role played by the IMF in supporting economic stability and growth across the region.