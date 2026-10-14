Arab Youth Centre drives Arab innovation across strategic sectors with $150,000 grant from General Motors supporting 11 pioneers

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Centre (AYC) has announced support for 11 Arab innovators from seven countries through a US$150,000 grant from General Motors, enabling them to develop their projects, research and businesses in artificial intelligence, mobility, education, healthcare and medical technologies.

The support coincides with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties to expand their partnership, established in 2021, and explore new opportunities for cooperation in developing youth capabilities, supporting innovation and opening up career pathways. It also reflects a shared commitment to connecting Arab talent with the resources, expertise and networks that help turn ideas into solutions with a broader impact across the region.

The 11 pioneers represent seven Arab countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Algeria and Syria. They are developing projects, research and technologies across artificial intelligence, quantum computing, electric mobility, digital twin technology, coding education, entrepreneurship and the creative industries, as well as medical technologies, including prosthetics and robot-assisted rehabilitation.

The Young Arab Pioneers initiative recognises young Arabs with outstanding achievements and distinctive professional experiences across a range of fields. It broadens the opportunities available to them by connecting them with expertise, professional networks, institutions and resources that help them develop their work and strengthen its impact. Through the initiative, General Motors’ support provides the 11 pioneers with additional resources to continue developing and expanding their projects, technologies, research and initiatives.

Eng. Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of AYC, said, “The true value of partnerships lies in their ability to shorten the distance between talent and opportunity. Across the Arab world, young people are building ideas, projects and technologies with the potential to grow and contribute to the future of our economies and societies. Taking their work further requires access to expertise, resources and professional networks that open new avenues for growth and expansion.”

She added, “At AYC, we believe in building effective partnerships with the private sector, drawing on its practical experience, specialised knowledge and ability to create tangible opportunities for young people. These partnerships complement the work of institutions dedicated to developing young people’s capabilities and supporting their ambitions. When these partnerships are built on shared priorities and a long-term vision, their impact goes beyond supporting individual talent to enabling young people to develop their projects and ideas, broaden their contribution to development and help shape the region’s future.”

The recipients include Akram Amir, founder of AR Engineering, who is developing digital twin and augmented reality technologies for immersive defence training. Kareem Ayyad is behind ai.Uktob, an Arabic generative AI platform used by more than 400,000 people. The recipients also include Yousra Farhani, a quantum computing researcher in Algeria. Emirati innovator Rashid Ahmad Al Salmi is developing technologies in electric mobility.

In education, entrepreneurship and professional development, Mohammed Saud Al-Otaibi, founder of Wathba, helps young professionals in Saudi Arabia build their careers through peer mentoring. Through Blackbox and Bridges for Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Bayram works with Syrian youth and refugees to develop their ideas and turn them into startups. Mohamed Gawish, founder of iSchool, equips children across the Middle East and North Africa with skills in coding, AI, game development and data science.

Egyptian entrepreneur Hadeer Shalaby has trained about 350,000 women and young people and contributed to creating around 10,000 jobs in underserved communities. Sharifah Alhinai supports creative talent across the Gulf through Sekka and the Khaleeji Art Museum, providing platforms to showcase their work.

In medical technology, biomedical engineers Nisreen Almadi and Hekma Jabouli are developing prosthetics and robotic exoskeletons designed to help people with mobility impairments move more independently.

Over the past five years, collaboration between AYC and General Motors has included webinars and interactive sessions on technology and manufacturing, alongside mentorship, training and opportunities to engage with regional and international experts. These activities have helped participants strengthen their professional, entrepreneurial and leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of artificial intelligence, digitalisation, mobility and advanced manufacturing.

Jorge Plata, President and Managing Director at General Motors Africa and Middle East, said, “Our partnership with the Arab Youth Centre is an extension of our commitment to supporting a new generation of Arab innovators, in line with GM’s vision, the region’s goals and the national agendas of its countries. The achievements of these 11 pioneers demonstrate the wealth of talent across the region and what it can achieve when given access to resources, specialised expertise and opportunities that help young people develop their ideas and projects and take them to more advanced stages.”