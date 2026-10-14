Rashid bin Humaid visits Zayed National Museum, highlights its role in promoting national identity

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, visited Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, where he explored the Museum’s cultural and educational experience, which documents the history of the United Arab Emirates and tells the story of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid praised the Museum as a leading cultural landmark that embodies the UAE’s national heritage and civilisational legacy, showcasing the journey of the Founding Father and the enduring values he championed, including empowering people, protecting the environment, promoting tolerance and fostering intercultural dialogue.

He emphasised the Museum’s role in strengthening national identity and preserving Emirati heritage for future generations.

He added that Zayed National Museum represents a significant addition to the UAE’s cultural landscape, reflecting the country’s commitment to investing in culture and knowledge, safeguarding national heritage, reinforcing Emirati identity and fostering intercultural dialogue.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid also commended the efforts of the teams responsible for the Museum and its development, recognising their contribution to delivering an integrated cultural experience that showcases the UAE’s history and civilisational heritage and reinforces the country’s position as a global destination for culture and intercultural dialogue.