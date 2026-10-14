Mohammed bin Rashid issues decision on Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decision No. (25) of 2026, forming the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.

The Board is chaired by Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, while the Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai serves as Vice Chairman.

Members of the Board include Saeed Mohammed Harib Al Falahi, Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Ahmed Majid Al Badwawi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Hend Mohammed Fekri, along with a representative of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and the Secretary General of the Award.

The Decision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.