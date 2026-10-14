Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President and CEO of World Economic Forum

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also attended the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026.

The meeting explored the longstanding partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum and their shared commitment to shaping the future.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding international dialogue among experts, innovators and decision makers to anticipate trends shaping the future.

He also noted that the participation of more than 700 decision makers, experts, officials, specialists and young leaders in the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders in Dubai reflects the shared vision of the UAE and the World Economic Forum to empower the next generation of leaders. It also reinforces the UAE and Dubai’s position as a global hub for international initiatives that equip future leaders to make a greater impact in shaping the future.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.