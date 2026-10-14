Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum hosts Robin Sharma for 2 sessions on leadership, future readiness, managing transformations

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), hosted Robin Sharma, one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers, a globally recognised expert in human development and leadership and the author of several international bestsellers, who shared his expertise and insights on leadership in a time of rapid economic, technological and geopolitical transformations, highlighting the key practices that help leaders maintain trust, make sound decisions, lead effectively and transform visions into tangible outcomes.

Robin Sharma led two sessions during the forum, the first of which was titled ‘Leaders Don’t Wait for the Future, They Create It”. The second session, titled “Leaders Readiness in a Rapidly Changing World”, was attended by Government of Dubai employees.

The two sessions discussed leadership demands in evolving work environments, ways to drive leaders' readiness to navigate successive shifts, and how to maintain a clear vision and quality outcomes under pressure.

In the session titled ‘Leaders Don’t Wait for the Future, They Create It’, Sharma emphasised the importance of developing the readiness to lead change with awareness and purpose, turning challenges and pressure into drivers of focus and progress rather than allowing them to lead to distraction or setbacks.

Robin Sharma noted that maintaining confidence, sound decision making and the ability to lead teams effectively have become essential pillars of successful leadership in a world undergoing rapid economic, technological and geopolitical change.

Sharma underscored the importance of building trust within teams, strengthening execution, and maintaining composure and leadership discipline under pressure.

Sharma addressed the growing importance of human skills in the age of AI and digital transformation, particularly sound judgment, empathy, creativity and the ability to build trust as indispensable components to leading high-performing institutions and teams.

Robin Sharma shared practical insight and approaches to help leaders maintain clarity of vision amid unexpected changes, strengthen trust within their teams and improve performance, thereby enhancing institutional readiness to navigate accelerating transformation.

Leadership for the future begins with a leader’s own readiness, he said, before extending to the challenges posed by economic and technological change and the demands of the future.