Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026.

Held in Dubai from 13 to 15 October under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the meeting is organised in partnership between the UAE Government, the World Economic Forum and the Dubai Future Foundation.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the programme and experiences featured at the meeting, which mark a significant milestone in the 18-year partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, aimed at anticipating and shaping the future and unlocking opportunities across key sectors.

He also attended sessions exploring geopolitical challenges, potential scenarios and proactive solutions, as well as ways to strengthen international cooperation and turn challenges into meaningful, lasting outcomes for communities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the meeting’s role in empowering future leaders and fostering dialogue across generations. Bringing together more than 700 decision makers, experts, officials and young leaders, the meetings provide a platform to build resilience, address challenges and shape future opportunities.

Sheikh Hamdan was also accompanied by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.