Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes participants of Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to strengthening international partnerships and empowering future leaders to develop innovative solutions to global challenges.

Marking the start of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026, organised in partnership between the UAE Government, the World Economic Forum and the Dubai Future Foundation, Sheikh Hamdan welcomed participants to the UAE and emphasised the importance of working together to develop forward-looking strategies and proactive solutions to challenges facing communities and generations to come.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that the Annual Meeting reflects the shared vision of the UAE and the World Economic Forum to invest in young talent and empower the next generation of global leaders to draw on the experience of established leaders, shape the future of vital sectors and contribute fresh ideas that advance human progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fostering meaningful global dialogue and international cooperation, while providing an enabling environment for collaboration focused on shaping a brighter tomorrow for humanity.

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 is one of the flagship initiatives of the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The meeting aims to strengthen the role of global leaders in shaping the future and brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from 100 countries, including ministers, senior government officials, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders. The gathering serves as a global platform to explore emerging transformations, assess their implications and opportunities, and develop practical solutions to future challenges.

The meeting programme focuses on six strategic themes: Artificial Intelligence, Technology and Human Agency; Science, Discovery and Innovation; Economic Growth; Geopolitics, Security and Trade; Leadership and Human Flourishing; and Climate, Nature and Sustainability.