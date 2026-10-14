Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoU between MBRCLD and Emirates Group

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) and the Emirates Group to establish a long-term framework for cooperation in developing future leaders in the aviation sector.

The signing took place during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership. Organised by MBRCLD, the Forum brought together 1,000 senior figures from Dubai's government and private sectors to discuss the future transformation of management and leadership, establish leadership and management best practices, and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world's best city.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that Dubai remains committed to cultivating highly qualified Emirati talent across all major sectors, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President,Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He emphasised the importance of keeping pace with global shifts and driving leadership performance to realise the UAE’s strategy, which places investing in human capital at the forefront of its priorities.

He said, “The collaboration between Dubai’s institutions and entities ensures we can achieve national development goals, while reinforcing the UAE’s standing and presence on the global economic stage.”

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed emphasised the importance of teamwork and collective efforts to continuously improve working methods, share knowledge and build on past achievements to drive future success.

The signing of the MoU was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD. The MoU was signed by Majid Al Shamsi, Director of MBRCLD, and Amira Al Falasi, Senior Vice President – Training & Development, Emirates Group.

The agreement covers several areas aimed at establishing a strategic partnership between the two organisations, including preparing Emirati leaders capable of shaping the future of aviation, supporting the development and empowerment of high-potential Emirati talent, and developing capabilities related to future transformations in the aviation sector.

Mohammad Al Gergawi said, "The partnership with the Emirates Group reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development's commitment to providing the best conditions for refining the leadership capabilities of Emiratis and equipping national talent with the knowledge, education and experience needed to ensure their effective participation in the country's development journey, safeguard national achievements and assume responsibility for decision-making in our major institutions."

He noted that the MoU signed with the Emirates Group opens up broad prospects for long-term cooperation focused on developing leaders who will shape the future of the aviation sector.

He added, "Over more than 20 years, MBRCLD has graduated hundreds of Emirati leaders across various vital sectors in the UAE through its leadership programmes, bringing about significant changes in the leadership of strategic projects and the ability to keep pace with rapid developments across various fields."

He affirmed that MBRCLD continues its distinguished journey by focusing on developing its visions and programmes and strengthening partnerships with the world's leading universities and specialised leadership development centres.

Under the MoU, areas of cooperation between the two organisations include exploring the development of a specialised leadership programme in collaboration with the Emirates Group to prepare future leaders in aviation. The proposed programme would cover strategic areas such as cooperation in developing and preparing high-potential Emirati talent and supporting their readiness to assume future leadership roles in the aviation sector.

The agreement also includes launching a platform bringing together Emirates Group leaders with participants and graduates of MBRCLD programmes to exchange leadership expertise and experiences and strengthen knowledge transfer.

Since its inception, MBRCLD has established itself as one of the world's leading leadership development institutions. MBRCLD translates the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which prioritise investment in people as both the foundation and ultimate objective of successful development strategies.

Inspired by His Highness' philosophy, MBRCLD works to prepare ambitious and creative leaders and equip them with the tools of the future to anticipate change, sustain achievements and transform challenges into opportunities, supporting Dubai and the UAE's efforts to achieve leading positions across various fields.

MBRCLD's mission to "Create Leaders for Tomorrow" focuses on identifying, nurturing and developing Emirati leaders at all levels through specialised programmes and targeted initiatives.

These initiatives contribute to preparing leaders equipped with diverse essential skills, capable of adapting to emerging developments and responding to change with flexibility and intelligence, and possessing the competence and broad knowledge needed to make critical decisions and devise solutions to future challenges.