Mansoor bin Mohammed receives UAE’s Asian Games medal winners, hails their historic achievement

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, received the UAE athletes who won medals at the 20th Asian Games, which recently concluded in Japan.

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya saw the UAE finish 13th in the overall medal standings and second among Arab nations, achieving the best ranking in its history since it first participated in the Games during the 1978 edition in Bangkok. The UAE secured 13 medals, including its first-ever haul of seven gold medals at the continental event, bringing its cumulative tally across all Asian Games appearances to 73 medals.

The reception, organised by the UAE Olympic Committee at its headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday, was held on the sidelines of a meeting of its Board of Directors. It was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the UAE Olympic Committee; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the Committee and Chairman of its Executive Office; Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Committee; and members of the Board of Directors.

Addressing the UAE’s champion athletes from the Asian Games, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the achievements of Emirati athletes speak for themselves, highlighted by renewed confidence and determination from one sporting event to the next, contributing to a vibrant sporting history worthy of the UAE’s name and global stature and reflecting its people’s rich heritage. The country’s sporting successes exemplify excellence in the present while sparking future aspirations, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said, “Today, we stand among you to celebrate your sporting achievements, through which you have demonstrated the extent of your hard work, dedication and commitment, driven by perseverance and the determination to raise our nation’s flag high. These accomplishments are the result of your efforts throughout the training and preparation stages leading up to the Games. They also reflect your high level of readiness to compete at the Asian Games and excel on merit.”

He added, “We were delighted to hear the UAE National Anthem played seven times. These are moments of pride and honour worth every effort and sacrifice.”

He noted that the UAE Olympic Committee takes immense pride in the achievements of UAE athletes at the Games and will strive to build on that record when preparing for upcoming events with renewed determination and resolve, thus strengthening the UAE’s standing among the leading sporting nations of Asia.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said, “In the introduction to ‘The Messages,’ the second part of his book ‘Life Taught Me,’ His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed a profound thought when he wrote: ‘Our lives are part of the story of our nations, and wisdom lies in adding a chapter worth reading by future generations.’

“Today, through your achievements, efforts and contributions, you are adding a chapter to the history of UAE sport of which we can be proud. You are setting an example for future generations through your determination, excellence and devotion when representing the nation.”

He highlighted the UAE’s highest ever gold medal tally in its Asian Games participation, surpassing its previous record of five golds at Hangzhou 2023. He also noted the UAE’s debut participation in modern pentathlon and padel, affirming that these achievements reflect the commitment of national sports federations to strengthening competitiveness, securing the best possible results, and leaving an indelible mark at every competition.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed commended the distinguished Asian Games career of equestrian Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, whose won four Asian Games medals to equal the record for the highest number of medals won by a female equestrian in the history of the Games.

He also praised Emirati runner Mariam Kareem, who won gold in the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 54.31 seconds, setting a new Asian Games record and an Asian under-20 record, while also recording the second-fastest time ever recorded in the under-20 age group at the world stage.

He lauded the outstanding performance of the UAE national jiu-jitsu team, which secured eight medals, including five golds, making a significant contribution to the country’s historic medal haul. He also praised Kazbek Naguchev’s gold medal in the men’s under-73kg judo event, the UAE show jumping team’s silver medal in the team competition, Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi’s silver medal in the individual competition, and all the medals secured by UAE athletes in jiu-jitsu and athletics.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joined the UAE’s Asian Games medalists for a commemorative photograph at the conclusion of the event.

He also chaired a meeting of the UAE Olympic Committee’s Board of Directors, which reviewed several items on its agenda, with reports on the UAE’s participation in various sporting events accorded utmost priority.

The agenda included administrative and technical reports on the UAE’s participation in the 2026 Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya, a report on participation in the upcoming Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in Dakar from 31 October to 13th November 2026, as well as participation in the Asian Indoor Games, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in December 2026.