Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government celebrates graduation of 103 future leaders from its 13th cohort of Master’s programmes

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) celebrated the graduation of the 13th cohort of its Master’s degree programmes.

The graduation reflects the School’s ongoing commitment to developing national capabilities, bridging academic knowledge with practical application, and enhancing the readiness of Emirati talent to lead transformation and make a positive impact within their institutions and society.

Held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme ‘Leadership is Impact,’ the ceremony marked the graduation of 103 students from the School’s Master’s degree programmes, including the Executive Master of Public Administration, Master in Innovation Management, Master of Public Administration, and Master in Public Policy.

The graduates represent a diverse range of entities and institutions across the UAE, including government, security and other key sectors. This diversity reflects the School’s growing contribution to developing national talent and strengthening the leadership and specialised capabilities of professionals across sectors. These efforts support institutional performance, enhance leadership readiness to drive future transformation and contribute to achieving the UAE’s development priorities.

The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials, including Younus Abdulaziz Al Nasser, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRSG; Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG; Dr. Tayeb Amanalla Kamali and Sameera Mohammad Al Rais, Members of the Board of Trustees of MBRSG; Professor Issa Abdullah Mohammed bin Mani Al-Himyari, Chief Executive Officer of Imam Malik College of Sharia and Law; and Yusuf Issa Al-Hamiri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Imam Malik College of Sharia and Law. Also in attendance were representatives from the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defence, represented by the Executive Directorate for Education and Training.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, congratulated the graduates of the 13th cohort, noting that their graduation marks a new chapter in the School’s efforts to empower future leaders through an academic ecosystem that combines specialised knowledge, practical application and foresight into the changes reshaping government operations and public policymaking.

He said, “The School continues to develop its academic programmes to keep pace with rapid changes in government administration, innovation and public policy, while strengthening graduates’ capabilities to apply their knowledge to address challenges and turn them into opportunities.”

Al Marri noted that the theme ‘Leadership is Impact’ reflects the graduates’ commitment to translating the knowledge and expertise they have gained into tangible, sustainable outcomes within their institutions, contributing to the UAE’s economic competitiveness and continued leadership in government administration.

Since its establishment in 2005 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, MBRSG has established itself as a leading academic institution specialising in governance and public policy. The School combines academic education, executive training and applied research to support the development of government operations and policymaking.

Its leadership programmes have attracted more than 30,000 participants locally and internationally, while the number of executive education alumni has exceeded 25,000 since its establishment, with programmes delivered across 38 countries. The School has also graduated more than 900 professionals from its academic degree programmes, reflecting its expanding reach and growing influence locally and internationally.

Through its academic programmes, executive education and applied research, MBRSG continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering future leaders and strengthening their ability to translate knowledge into practices and decisions that advance institutional frameworks and enhance government performance.

The School also maintains strong engagement and knowledge exchange with its alumni, ensuring that the benefits of its educational programmes extend into the workplace and contribute to building a knowledge-based society equipped to navigate change and shape the future. The theme ‘Leadership is Impact’ reflects this broader mission, positioning leadership development as a driver of institutional excellence, positive societal impact and the UAE’s global competitiveness and leadership in public governance.