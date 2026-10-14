Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award to honour winners of 10th edition

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, will honour the winners of its 10th edition at a ceremony in Dubai on 28 October.

The ceremony will take place alongside the 12th International Conference on the Arabic Language, being held at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai from 28 to 30 October.

The milestone edition reflects the Award’s ongoing efforts to strengthening the role of Arabic in a rapidly evolving knowledge landscape. It places particular emphasis on how the language is taught, used and developed across education, technology, media and culture, ensuring it remains relevant to the changing ways in which knowledge is created and shared.

The Award will recognise individuals and institutions whose work is introducing innovative approaches to the Arabic language and widening its application in contemporary life. These efforts contribute to preserving Arab cultural identity while enabling Arabic to play a greater role in knowledge creation and the knowledge economy.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said, “The Award reflects a strategic vision that recognises Arabic as a fundamental pillar of cultural identity, knowledge, innovation and capability development across different sectors. We are committed to recognising initiatives that expand the use of Arabic, develop new approaches and tools for teaching the language, and strengthen its presence across digital platforms and different areas of development.”

He added, “Honouring the winners of the 10th edition is an opportunity to recognise individuals and institutions whose work is making an impact on the Arabic language. It also reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to its continued development and expand its presence locally and internationally. Collaboration across education, culture, media and technology is essential to building a stronger future for Arabic and reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s position as a leading centre for supporting the language and its continued development.”

The 10th edition attracted entries from individuals and institutions around the world, with initiatives and projects focused on advancing Arabic language education, increasing its use in contemporary contexts, and expanding its application across knowledge and culture.

The judging committees completed the evaluation process based on criteria designed to ensure integrity and transparency, with particular consideration given to the quality of each initiative and its impact in advancing the Arabic language.