25th Dubai Airport Show concludes on overwhelming response from aviation industry

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 25th edition of Dubai Airport Show, which received overwhelming support from the aviation industry from all over the world, concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre today with emphasis on advance solutions in airport development, digital transformation, aviation security and sustainability in the wake of massive airport expansion projects in the region.

The most significant event in the aviation industry in the region, opened by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, on October 12, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracted more than 3,000 visitors and brought together more than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries, showcasing the latest innovations and advanced solutions in airport development, digital transformation, aviation security and sustainability.

Artificial intelligence, biometrics, digital twins and integrated data platforms are reshaping how airports in the region screen passengers, move baggage and manage energy, exhibitors and speakers said at the 25th edition of Airport Show, which concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

At the Global Airport Leaders' Forum, speakers stressed that clear leadership and clear communication decide whether passengers keep their trust in an airport.

Eng. Khalifa S Ali Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said that Dubai’s ambition to build the world’s largest airport goes beyond infrastructure size and passenger capacity, instead focusing on delivering the best possible passenger experience.

In his Strategic Opening Address, he said technology should be at the centre of any airport design that they should be designed in a way where we can incorporate all technologies where we can improve everything for enhancing passenger experience and benefit all stakeholders.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, in his Leadership Keynote address identified three key priorities for the future of the aviation sector: collaboration, operational agility and innovation. He emphasised that passengers perceive their journey through an airport as one seamless experience, rather than a series of separate services and procedures.

“Airports must be designed to allow new technologies to be introduced and integrated into their operations over many years,” he said.

Exhibitors reported strong business momentum. ARC Airport Research Center said this year's show had been busier than the last edition, and its meeting schedule was full every day. Georges Fenergi, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Amadeus, called the event a unique meeting point: "Under one roof you find airports, airlines, ground handlers and technology partners, in the place where things are happening faster than anywhere else in the world."

A key feature of the 25th edition of Airport Show 2026 was the Business Connect programme, designed to facilitate targeted business networking, pre-arranged meetings and direct engagement between exhibitors, hosted buyers and industry decision-makers. There were 150 hosted buyers facilitated by more than 3,000, which created meaningful commercial opportunities for collaborations and business development.

Several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the three days. Prominent among them were a MoU between Dubai Airports and Vanderlande, Fujairah International Airport and Italy’s ENAV Group.

“As organisers, our objective is to ensure that Airport Show continues to deliver tangible business value, facilitate strategic partnerships and connect global expertise with regional opportunities.

The exhibition's success is measured by the quality of business connections, partnerships and long-term opportunities it creates for the airport industry," said May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, organisers of the Airport Show.

RX signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with dans, dnata and DAEP for strategic partnership to work as one team to improve the aviation sector in the region.

May Ismail said the Airport Show has brought the global aviation community to Dubai, connecting airport leaders, government officials, and service providers with technologies and ideas transforming our industry. "Only Dubai brings the global airport ecosystem together in one place, connecting the people, innovation, and ambition, shaping how the world travels.

"At Khansaheb Facilities Management, we believe that exceptional facilities management plays a vital role in creating a seamless, safe and comfortable airport experience.

"Our participation in Airport Show Dubai reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and collaboration in shaping smarter, more sustainable airport environments that enhance every passenger’s journey."

Exhibitors and speaker highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, digital twins and integrated data platforms are transforming passenger screening, baggage handling and energy management across airports in the region.

Addressing the Air Traffic Control Forum (ATC Forum), Talal Al Hammadi, Vice President of Air Traffic Development at Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans, said that aviation's biggest challenge is not technology itself but the different speeds at which the industry moves as AI capability evolves in months and can redirect traffic flows in a single day.

“Airport Show 2026 came at an important time, as investment in airport and infrastructure projects continues to grow across the GCC and the wider region. For SPD, the event provided a valuable platform to strengthen existing relationships, engage directly with airport owners, developers, and key contractors, and gain greater insight into upcoming projects and business opportunities across regional markets,” said Ahmad Albouz, Deputy General Manager, SDP.

Being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Airport Show is organized by RX, a global company that organises about 350 events across the world, to provide participants valuable insights into issues and technologies shaping the airports in the ever-evolving competitive global business landscape.

May Ismail said, “I express my deep appreciation to all our strategic partners for the great success achieved by the exhibition in its current session, and we have begun preparing from now to make the next session an exceptional one in every sense.”

“The Airport Show next year will be much larger with broader participation from more countries, organisations and leading players.

Airport Show was sponsored by Schneider Electric, Smiths Detection, ADB Safegate, Amadeus; and supported by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), and Emirates, dnata, Dubai Air Navigation System (dans), Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center, Contractors’ Association, GATE and Women in Aviation Middle East.

The Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Conference & Awards brought together aviation leaders, professionals and young women considering a career in the industry.

Mervat Sultan, President of the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, urged the industry to give the next generation proof that its commitments are real.

"Somewhere today, a young woman is deciding whether aviation is the industry for her. She is listening to what we say, but she is also watching how we behave under pressure and how we treat our people," she said. "We can maintain the highest standards and still make room for fresh thinking. Our future depends on doing both."

In her keynote address, Aysha Mohammed Alhameli, Assistant Director General, Air Accident Investigation, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said, "Behind every accident there are human beings, not only victims but their families and all those affected. It is a reminder of how important our work is, and how precise and committed we must be to our ultimate goal of aviation safety and security."