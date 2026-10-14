Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Lord Philip Hammond, Chairman of Innovo Group

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, met with Lord Philip Hammond, Chairman of Innovo Group, a London-headquartered international construction and real estate development company with operations across four continents.

The meeting explored opportunities for international companies to expand their operations in Dubai and develop projects that support growth and innovation. Discussions highlighted Dubai’s growing role as a hub for regional and global business operations, and the advantages it offers through its connectivity to international markets, access to specialised talent, and deep pool of financial and professional services.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to creating a competitive business environment that enables international companies to invest with confidence and pursue long-term growth. He emphasised the importance of strengthening global partnerships and attracting high-value investments that support economic diversification, innovation and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Lord Philip Hammond has had a distinguished career in British politics as a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2019. He previously served as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019, Foreign Secretary from 2014 to 2016, Defence Secretary from 2011 to 2014, and Transport Secretary from 2010 to 2011.

The meeting was attended by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Omar Bu Shahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department; and Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health.