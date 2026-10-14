SEDD joins Sharjah Investment Forum 2026

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), has described the Sharjah Investment Forum as a leading global platform for shaping the future economy and spotting opportunities across vital sectors.

SEDD is taking part in the forum’s ninth edition, Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 (SIF 2026), which runs from 14 to 15 October at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) organises the event in strategic collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment. The office is part of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

The Department is using its presence to spotlight the Emirate’s most promising investment opportunities. It is also presenting its initiatives to improve the business environment, support sustainable economic development and attract higher-quality investment.

Al Mahmoud said the forum reflects the leadership’s direction towards a diversified economy built on knowledge and innovation.

“The Department’s participation in the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 puts the spotlight on the economic and competitive strengths the Emirate enjoys, and on the continuing work to improve the business environment and make local and foreign investment more attractive,” he said. “It supports economic diversification and keeps pace with the fast-changing global economy.”

Taking part, he added, helps turn investment opportunities into quality projects that strengthen the business system and lift economic activity. It also widens the room for economic cooperation and brings in more quality investment, which reinforces Sharjah’s standing as a leading investment destination in the UAE and the region.

The forum has drawn a large turnout of senior officials, decision makers and heads of major local and international companies. They are discussing the latest global economic trends and exchanging views on sustainable growth and strategic partnerships.