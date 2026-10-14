Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at Al Marmoom, Dubai.

The meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, reviewed a range of issues of national importance.

They also discussed key development initiatives and ways to further advance the UAE’s comprehensive development, strengthen its global standing and reinforce its leadership across sectors.

Their Highnesses also reviewed the latest national developments and priorities, and efforts to strengthening government performance and accelerating progress across sectors to meet the UAE’s aspirations and enhance the quality of life for its people.

Their Highnesses emphasised the importance of coordinated national efforts and continuous development in driving the UAE’s progress and prosperity, strengthening its ability to anticipate future trends and turning opportunities and challenges into new avenues for growth and achievement.

The meeting also underscored the importance of building on the UAE’s achievements and reinforcing its position as a global model for development and leadership, while advancing national priorities and promoting the wellbeing of its people.