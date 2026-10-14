Emirati oud, perfumes & cosmetics platforms draw 64 exhibitors

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The “Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes” and “Emiratis for Cosmetics" platforms, two strategic initiatives launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to support Emirati entrepreneurs and SMEs in the perfume and cosmetics industries, are participating in the fourth Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition and the second Middle East Cosmetics Show, which are being held concurrently at Expo Centre Sharjah from 9 to 18 October.

With 64 Emirati exhibitors, the two platforms have recorded a 100% increase in participation compared with last year, underscoring the initiatives’ success in attracting local entrepreneurs and expanding their presence at specialised industry exhibitions.

They also create greater opportunities for UAE businesses to market their products and showcase their latest innovations in the fragrance and cosmetics industries.

The two platforms are drawing a large turnout of visitors keen to explore an extensive range of perfumes, oud, cosmetics, beauty and personal care products presented by Emirati entrepreneurs. They showcase a diverse portfolio of participating brands, all focused on delivering high-quality and innovative products while responding to evolving consumer preferences and market expectations.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said the “Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes” and “Emiratis for Cosmetics" platforms underscore the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and expanding their role in the economy. He noted that the platforms provide valuable opportunities for them to showcase their products, grow their businesses and strengthen their market presence.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI's Chairman and in charge of the “Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes” and “Emiratis for Cosmetics" platforms, affirmed that the two platforms are committed to attracting Emirati entrepreneurs, providing them with opportunities to showcase their products and maximising the benefits they gain from participating in specialised exhibitions.

She added that the Chamber plans to provide larger exhibition spaces in the future for licensed home-based businesses, with support covering up to 100% of participation costs. The initiative will include home-based brands and online businesses operating without physical shops or retail outlets, particularly those specialising in perfumes, traditional incense, and cosmetics.

Maitha Al Junaini, founder of Lune Secret Perfumes, noted that the brand was launched around a year ago and offers French perfumes infused with Emirati-inspired fragrances. Its products combine quality fragrance compositions with distinctive notes inspired by the UAE’s local heritage and environment.

Suhail Jassim Al Suwaidi, founder of Soline Perfume, said the brand is unveiling exclusive editions developed specifically for the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition. The collections stand out for their packaging inspired by Emirati heritage and their use of premium French fragrance oils.

Mona Al Hammadi, founder of Abq Al Amani, explained that the brand draws inspiration from scent psychology and nature. Its collection features rare blends, some of which date back 30 years, as well as signature blends and perfumes featuring contemporary notes.

Meanwhile, Hessa Al Malik, founder of Salva, a UAE-based perfume label, said the brand’s debut at the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition showcases eight fragrances crafted using premium-quality, highly pure aromatic oils. Six were developed in collaboration with Italian companies, while the other two were created locally to embody Emirati identity.