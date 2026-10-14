UAE rugby teams head to Colombo for Asia Rugby Sevens

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE men's and women's national rugby teams will compete in the second leg of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2026, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The UAE Rugby Federation announced in a statement that the delegation will depart for Colombo tomorrow, led by Secretary-General Mohamed Sultan Al Zaabi, ahead of the competition.

The men's team finished sixth and the women's team seventh in the opening leg, held in Suzhou, China, last August.

The men's team will compete in Pool A alongside Sri Lanka, India and Hong Kong. They will open their campaign against hosts Sri Lanka, followed by India, before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Hong Kong.

The UAE women's team has been drawn in Pool D alongside India, Japan and Iran. They will face India in their opening match, followed by Japan and Iran.

Al Zaabi said the second leg represents an important opportunity to further improve both teams' technical performance and gain valuable competitive experience against other Asian sides, with the aim of achieving positive results and building on the progress made in the opening leg following successive stages of preparation.