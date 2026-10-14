Ministry of Defence confirms scientific programme, opens registration for ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM)-- The Organising Committee of the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026 has announced the confirmed scientific programme and the opening of registration for the event, organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group. The announcement comes as preparations continue for the congress, scheduled to take place from 9 to 13 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The committee has invited medical leaders from various sectors, healthcare professionals, researchers, academics, students, and industry partners from around the world to register through the congress's official website to participate in its scientific sessions, workshops, and other activities. Participants will benefit from a comprehensive scientific programme covering the latest developments in medical disciplines, while engaging with leading international experts and researchers.

The congress is expected to attract more than 2,000 delegates and over 300 speakers, representing more than 40 medical and health disciplines.

Held under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), the congress will feature a comprehensive programme of scientific and professional activities, alongside an accompanying exhibition with more than 60 exhibition platforms, providing an interactive environment for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the development of professional and international partnerships.

The congress's scientific programme will explore a broad range of topics and disciplines related to military medicine and medical readiness, including Force Health Protection and Individual Medical Readiness, Surgical Care, Trauma and Burns, Mental Health and Resilience, Health and Performance, Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy, Aeromedical Evacuation and Medical Support, Veterinary Medicine and Dentistry, Nursing, Paramedicine and Pharmacy, as well as Military Medical Management and Logistics, Disaster Medicine, Space Medicine, Telemedicine and Decision Support, Humanitarian Response, and Civil-Military Medical Cooperation.

The programme will feature keynote presentations addressing global health diplomacy and strategic partnerships, the role of health in strengthening national resilience, the integration of military and civilian healthcare systems, strategic innovation and the integration of artificial intelligence in medicine, and preparedness for future pandemics through lessons learned from past experiences.

It will also highlight digital and global health, innovation in diagnostics and laboratory medicine, education and training, and the application of artificial intelligence across healthcare, radiology, and laboratory sciences.

The programme combines scientific sessions, focus group discussions, hands-on workshops and skills-transfer training covering decontamination and medical management of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) incidents, Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) management, traumatic brain injuries, advanced trauma surgical skills, Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) in field settings and Prolonged Casualty Care.

Additional practical sessions will cover CBRN response exercises, regional anaesthesia techniques, blood transfusion, burn injury management, and the fundamentals of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), strengthening the programme's practical component and facilitating the exchange of specialised expertise.

The congress will bring together a distinguished group of international speakers and experts, including Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Col. (Dr) Julian Williams, Director of Clinical Services at the Australian Army's 2nd Health Brigade and Emergency Medicine Physician at Queensland Health; Col. Dr. Bernd Klaubert, Senior Pharmacy Officer in the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr); Col. Erik S. DeSoucy, Commander and Trauma Surgeon in the United States Air Force; and Rajeev Sadanandan, Member of the Technical Advisory Panel of the World Bank's Pandemic Fund, alongside other international experts and specialists in military and civilian medicine.

The accompanying exhibition forms a key component of the congress, providing a platform for relevant organisations, companies, and institutions to showcase their latest solutions, innovations, and technologies from around the world. It will also create opportunities for partnerships and engagement with medical leaders, experts, and participating delegations, offering an integrated environment that connects delegates and visitors with the scientific programme through a specialised exhibition.

The 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026 is a leading international scientific platform held every two years since its inception in 1921, under the auspices of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM). Bringing together medical leaders, experts, researchers, and practitioners from 120 countries, the congress has established itself as one of the world's leading platforms dedicated to military and civilian medicine.

The congress is organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, with the support of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement as a National Defence Enablement Partner, and strategic partnerships with EDGE Group, M42, Burjeel Holdings, Mubadala Bio, Purehealth, and Gulf Drug. This collaboration reflects the collective efforts of national institutions and partners across the defence, technology, and healthcare sectors to advance healthcare systems, strengthen medical readiness and response to evolving health and humanitarian challenges, and reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for scientific dialogue and an active partner in advancing military and civilian medicine.

Those wishing to attend the congress and accompanying exhibition can register through the official website: www.icmm.ae.