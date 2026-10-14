SGCA 2026 unveils nominees across six Partner Awards categories

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) --The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), announced the nominees for the Partner Awards at its 13th edition, presented in collaboration with local and international organisations.

Nominations include projects and initiatives from government entities, private companies, academic institutions and international organisations, addressing major social and developmental challenges.

The Partner Awards cover six categories, with entries ranging from environmental awareness campaigns and digital public services to climate adaptation, financial education and artificial intelligence.

Three initiatives from Thailand, the Philippines and India are competing in the “Best Communication Practices Dealing with Development Advances” category, presented in partnership with Asia House. Their campaigns focus on environmental sustainability, food security and natural resource management, encouraging people to adopt more responsible environmental practices.

Thailand is represented by “Fertilizer 2.5”, submitted by creative agency Grey Thailand, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the Ministry of Agriculture. The initiative focuses on fertiliser use and environmental sustainability.

The Philippines Department of the Interior and Local Government is nominated for “Cleanliness for a New Philippines”, a campaign promoting shared responsibility for cleaner communities, while India’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are competing with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (Plant a Tree for Your Mother), an initiative promoting environmental awareness and conservation.

In the “Excellence in Digital Community Engagement” category, presented in partnership with the International Academy for Arts and Cultural Studies (IAA), nominees include Macau University of Science and Technology’s “WeMust Smart Campus Platform”, which provides students with access to digital university services.

Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) is also nominated for its “For Farm” application and Traceability Operations Room, which use digital technology to support farm management and product traceability.

The Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Cognitive Aesthetics Media Lab (FAS CAMLab) in the United States is also nominated for “Art of Life: A Multimedia Exhibition of Mawangdui Han Culture”, developed in collaboration with Hunan Museum and other partners. The project uses immersive technology to introduce audiences to Chinese cultural heritage.

Projects from Ukraine, Bangladesh and the United States are competing in the “Innovative and Resilient Government Communication Initiatives” category, presented in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). The nominations cover digital public services, climate adaptation and institutional transparency.

Ukraine’s Kyiv Digital is represented by “One City. One Ecosystem. Millions Protected: The Kyiv Digital Story”, a project using digital services to support residents and improve access to essential information. Bangladesh-based non-profit organisation Friendship is among the nominees for its Integrated Climate Adaptation System (ICAS), which helps communities respond to climate-related challenges.

Also among the nominees is Envoy magazine in the United States, published by non-profit organisation UNEMAG, with a project examining transparency in the selection of the tenth UN Secretary-General.

From the UAE, three initiatives have been selected as nominees for “Best Public-Private Partnership in Communication”, in partnership with the Global Shapers Community.

They include “Global Money Week UAE 2026 – Smart Money Talks” by Zoud, the Central Bank of the UAE, and national financial-sector partners, the “COP28 Green Skills Fair” involving the Popular Foundation, and “Cyber E71” by the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council.

In the “Best AI-Powered Communication for Social Impact” category, in partnership with the MIT Kuo Sharper Center for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship, entries include India’s Haqdarshak, UNHCR Jordan’s AI-powered Self-service Documentation Renewal and Mind Rockets’ “Sign Language Avatars”.

Individual achievement is acknowledged through the “Outstanding Leadership in Government and Strategic Communication” category, in partnership with the Sharjah Department of Government Relations, honouring contributions to public trust and institutional communication.

Entries are evaluated on results and impact, strategy and planning, and implementation. Winners will be announced at the SGCA 2026 ceremony.