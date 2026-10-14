SIF 2026 highlights conditions for businesses to expand, sustain growth

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Leading government officials, business leaders and investors at the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026) highlighted the need to move beyond facilitating business establishment towards creating the conditions for companies to expand, reinvest and sustain long-term growth.

The insights and opinions were shared during a discussion, held on the opening day's panel ‘Beyond Ease of Doing Business: Building Economies Where Businesses Grow,’ led by Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK); Abdelaziz Alshamsi, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Mariam Rashid Bin Al-Sheikh, Director of Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC); and Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader, Vice Chairman and CEO of SANAM Group Holdings.

Moderated by Layan Abo Shkier, Editor and Researcher at Forbes Middle East, the panel examined how research capabilities, international market access and public-private cooperation support business expansion in Sharjah.

Hussein Al Mahmoudi said: “Technology companies need people who understand their fields, access to specialised laboratories and research facilities, and an intellectual property framework that supports their work. Our connections with universities and research infrastructure help companies develop and test technologies and bring them closer to commercial application. We see significant opportunities in healthcare, logistics, mobility and sustainability, where advanced technologies can address practical challenges.”

Abdelaziz Alshamsi, opined: “Ease of doing business is an important starting point, but companies also need access to markets, efficient logistics and the commercial relationships that allow them to grow. Through trade missions and connections with international markets, we help companies identify opportunities, build relationships and explore new avenues for expansion. Sharjah’s industrial base and logistics infrastructure give businesses a platform from which to reach customers and develop their operations.”

Mariam Rashid Bin Al-Sheikh, noted: “Our research with 119 women business owners identified the importance of connecting entrepreneurs with potential partners and investors, providing mentorship suited to their stage of growth, and helping them understand procurement requirements in the public and private sectors. Businesses need to know how to position themselves, meet those requirements and compete for contracts. We are working with stakeholders to advance the recommendations towards practical policy action, giving women-led businesses greater opportunities to expand and contribute to the economy.”

Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader, said: “Three factors matter when we consider a long-term investment: predictability, partnership and a shared vision. Investors need confidence in the regulatory environment and the assurance that they can plan for the years ahead. They also value a government that works alongside them to help a business develop. Access to talent is equally important to long-term growth.”