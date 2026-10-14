Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries.

During a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the two top diplomats reviewed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, trade and investment, as well as other areas supporting the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr. Jaishankar, reaffirming the deep-rooted, long-standing ties between the UAE and India and their shared commitment to capitalising on available opportunities to further advance cooperation across various fields, support their development plans and bring prosperity to their peoples.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments and the evolving situation in the region.