AI influences 9% of Majid Al Futtaim customer transactions, CEO tells Sharjah Investment Forum 2026

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming consumer behaviour and purchasing decisions, with AI agents now playing a role in around 9 percent of the group's customer transactions by recommending products, influencing choices or directing purchases, up from virtually zero a few months ago. The shift underscores technology's growing role in shaping the future of commerce and retail.

Speaking during "The Consumer of 2035" session at the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) 2026, Ismail highlighted key changes in consumer behaviour.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, the forum runs from 14th to 15th October at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme "Building Adaptive Economies".

Ismail outlined changes across Majid Al Futtaim's diverse business portfolio, which serves more than 600 million customers annually, including greater demand for value for money amid inflationary pressures, exceptional experiences, and AI-assisted purchases.

He expected the majority of commercial transactions in the coming years to involve AI agents, either directly or indirectly, requiring businesses to rethink their operating models and customer engagement strategies.

Ismail said 25 percent of Majid Al Futtaim's retail business is conducted online, with growing demand for groceries, entertainment and other services delivered to customers' homes.

However, he stressed that this shift does not diminish the importance of shopping malls, as consumers increasingly seek distinctive social and entertainment experiences outside their homes.

He also highlighted the group's investment in AI-enabled digital advertising through its Precision Media business, which uses apps and loyalty platforms to present relevant advertisements at the right moment. The group is also developing rapid delivery services that could take as little as 15 minutes.

Ismail emphasised that trust will become increasingly important in consumers' choice of brands as AI enhances price and product transparency. He highlighted the UAE's strong position in institutional trust and AI adoption.

He concluded that preparing for the consumer of 2035 starts today, through investment in human capabilities, data assets, algorithms and AI agents as intellectual capital, alongside financial and human capital, to build more resilient and competitive businesses.