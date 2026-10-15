Al Ansari Exchange tests AI in mobile app

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, is testing artificial intelligence (AI) in its mobile app and exploring opportunities to expand its use.

The initiative is part of Al Ansari Financial Services' participation in a Dubai government programme under which 11 Dubai-based companies pledged to integrate agentic AI into their operations with the support of Dubai Chambers.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said, "Our work with voice AI is a stepping stone towards more advanced applications, including agentic AI."

He added, "We work closely with the relevant UAE authorities to support national priorities and implement regulatory requirements across our operations."