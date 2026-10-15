China’s Q3 exports top 8 trillion yuan

BEIJING, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- China's third-quarter exports rose 22 percent year-on-year to more than 8 trillion yuan (approximately US$1.2 trillion) for the first time, while September imports also hit a monthly record, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Wang Jun, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs, attributed the export growth to China's extensive industrial chains and expanding advanced manufacturing sector, which he said enabled producers to respond quickly to global demand.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), imports grew by more than 20 percent year-on-year in each of the seven months from March through September. They reached a record 2.13 trillion yuan (more than US$318 billion) in September, surpassing 2 trillion yuan for the first time.