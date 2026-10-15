Nahyan bin Mabarak to attend second edition of 'UAE Loves Iraq' in Dubai on Saturday

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the second edition of "UAE Loves Iraq" on Saturday at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The celebration will bring together the Iraqi community in the UAE to honour Iraq's rich cultural heritage and the close historical and human ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Samer Salman Abed, Acting Consul-General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, will also attend, along with diplomats, leading figures from business, society and culture, and a large audience drawn from the Iraqi community and the wider public.

Now in its second year, the event builds on the success of its first edition and reflects the UAE's commitment to celebrating the communities who call the country home, bringing cultures closer together and promoting tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect.

The event aims to celebrate the Iraqi community in the UAE and recognise its achievements across many fields, while introducing visitors to the depth and diversity of Iraqi culture through a programme that brings together art, music, literature, heritage, and community and family entertainment.

The programme will feature performances by artists Rahma Riad and Mahmoud Al Turki, alongside content creators including Loay Sahi, Mina Al Shaikhly and Zainab Al Oqabi.

The celebration will also honour a distinguished group of Iraqi community members in the UAE for their outstanding contributions in medicine, academia, culture, the arts, architecture and business, highlighting inspiring individuals who have played a part in the country's growth and prosperity.

Visitors will step into an immersive experience inspired by Iraq's best-known landmarks. They will be welcomed through a gateway modelled on the historic Ishtar Gate, while a zone recreating Al Mutanabbi Street will capture the spirit of one of Baghdad's most celebrated literary and cultural hubs, with a focus on books, literature and Iraqi heritage.

The event will also feature a model inspired by the Malwiya Minaret of Samarra, an archway reflecting traditional Iraqi architecture, and interactive photo zones drawing on the cultural and architectural identity of Iraqi cities and governorates including Baghdad, Basra, Nineveh, Babylon, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

Families can enjoy a dedicated children's area offering interactive activities inspired by Iraqi heritage, as well as an art exhibition and a selection of Iraqi restaurants serving traditional dishes that showcase the variety and authenticity of the country's cuisine.