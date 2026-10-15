Zayed Authority for People of Determination marks White Cane Day

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination, represented by its Blind Care Department, marked White Cane Day, observed annually on 15th October, in collaboration with Zayed National Museum by organising an event aimed at promoting the independence and cultural participation of people with visual impairments.

The event brought together people with visual impairments and their families as part of the Authority’s efforts to promote inclusion and provide accessible cultural experiences.

Naeema Abdulrahman Al Mansoori, Director of the Blind Care Department and former Member of the Federal National Council, said that White Cane Day raises awareness of the white cane as an essential tool that enables blind people to navigate their surroundings independently and participate more actively in society.

She said the collaboration with Zayed National Museum highlighted the importance of partnerships with cultural institutions in providing inclusive experiences for people with visual impairments and their families.

Al Mansoori added that holding the event during the Year of the Family underscored the vital role families play in fostering independence, self-confidence and social inclusion among people with visual impairments.

Noura Al Mubarak, Director of Institutional and International Affairs at Zayed National Museum, said accessibility was central to the museum’s efforts to enable all visitors to explore and engage with the UAE’s history according to their individual needs.

She said the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to providing inclusive cultural experiences that encourage learning, participation and engagement with the museum and its collection.

The event included a guided walk that began at Liwan, continued around the Magan Boat, and proceeded through the “Through Our Nature” gallery, where participants explored its cultural content and experiences.

The initiative forms part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the independence and community participation of blind people, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family.