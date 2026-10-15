UAE showcases economic, financial experience at IMF, World Bank Group annual meetings in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is showcasing its experience in economic diversification and the adoption of sound economic and financial policies through a high-level delegation participating in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The UAE's participation highlights its efforts to strengthen investment in human capital and technology, advance digital innovation and financial inclusion, support sustainable growth and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy. It also underscores the country's contributions to international economic and financial dialogue and efforts to promote global financial stability.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the UAE's Governor at the IMF, said in the UAE's keynote address that the country's economic growth outlook remains positive, supported by its diversified economy and resilient economic structure, with GDP growth expected to accelerate to around 10 percent in 2027.

He noted that this performance is supported by the rapid expansion of non-oil economic activities, continued investment in infrastructure projects and increased production capacity in the oil sector following the UAE's withdrawal from OPEC.

As part of preparations to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF in Abu Dhabi, the UAE delegation is holding a series of coordination meetings with representatives of relevant government entities to exchange expertise, draw on international best practices and coordinate priorities.

The meetings aim to exchange expertise, draw on international best practices and strengthen institutional and organisational readiness for the event.

The UAE's participation reaffirms its commitment to cooperation with international financial institutions, expanding economic partnerships and supporting policies that promote global financial stability and sustainable growth.