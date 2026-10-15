Ajman Arbitration Centre participates in Egyptian Arbitration Days

CAIRO, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Arbitration Centre is participating in the "Egyptian Arbitration Days", which began in Cairo on 12th October, to enhance its presence in international forums concerned with developing arbitration and dispute resolution practices.

The Centre is represented by Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of Ajman Arbitration Centre, alongside representatives of international and regional law firms, arbitration experts and academics from various countries to discuss the latest developments in international arbitration.

Al Matrooshi said the Centre's participation reflects its commitment to expanding international partnerships and keeping pace with developments in arbitration and commercial dispute resolution to improve its services in line with international standards.

He added that this participation supports the Centre's efforts to strengthen its position regionally and internationally, while enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Ajman and its economic and investment attractiveness.

On the sidelines of the event, the Centre held meetings with representatives of participating arbitration centres to explore cooperation, exchange expertise and discuss opportunities to organise joint events.

The "Egyptian Arbitration Days" addresses the latest developments in international commercial and investment arbitration, modern methods of dispute resolution, and the exchange of expertise and best practices. It also discusses the latest developments in international arbitration, challenges associated with settling commercial and investment disputes, ways to develop arbitration mechanisms and enhance their efficiency, and opportunities for exchanging expertise among participating legal institutions and arbitration centres.

The event included specialised sessions and practical workshops led by international experts, alongside a series of bilateral meetings addressing opportunities for cooperation, partnership and the exchange of expertise, the current state and future of commercial and investment arbitration, and the latest technologies supporting the development of arbitration practices.