Gargash Prime, JINGDONG Property to develop logistics facility in Dubai

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Gargash Prime and JINGDONG Property, the infrastructure investment and asset management arm of JD.com, Inc., have signed an MoU to invest in a joint venture to collaborate on the development of 2.5 million square feet of land (~250,000 sqm) in Dubai for a logistics facility in the UAE, envisioned as a regional distribution and fulfilment hub supporting local and regional supply chain needs across the Middle East.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised recently by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen, in the presence of Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The agreement underscores the growing commercial ties between UAE- and China-based businesses and the role of direct engagement in facilitating cross-border investment and partnerships.

The partnership forms part of Gargash Prime’s strategy to develop large-scale real estate and logistics infrastructure in the UAE through partnerships with global category leaders. It also supports the UAE’s ambition to reinforce its position as a global trade and logistics hub and aligns with the broader objectives of economic diversification and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Shehab Gargash, Founder of Gargash Prime, said, “This joint venture with JINGDONG Property will help develop infrastructure that supports the UAE’s goal of further strengthening its position as a global logistics and trade hub. By bringing together our complementary capabilities and shared ambition, we aim to deliver infrastructure at scale that contributes to the next phase of the UAE’s economic growth.”

Walid Hizaoui, Chief Strategy Officer of Gargash Prime, stated, “This facility gives us the scale and the right partner to establish a significant logistics footprint in the region. It demonstrates how we are translating Gargash Prime’s real estate ambitions into high-quality infrastructure that supports the growth of the UAE’s trade and logistics sector.”

Carl Chen, CEO of JINGDONG Property, said that the partnership with Gargash Prime represents an important step in JINGDONG Property’s long-term development in the UAE.

"We look forward to supporting the UAE’s ambition to strengthen its position as a leading global logistics and trade hub. The new distribution and fulfilment facility will strengthen our regional capabilities while providing high-quality logistics infrastructure to local and international customers," he added.

Feng Guo, CEO of JD.com Middle East, said, “The UAE is a key gateway between major global markets, supported by its connectivity, world-class infrastructure and pro-business environment. Together with Gargash Prime, we will combine JINGDONG Property’s technology and logistics capabilities with strong local expertise to develop a hub that supports more efficient and resilient supply chains in the UAE and across the wider region.”

JINGDONG Property manages more than 300 infrastructure assets globally, covering over 28 million square metres of gross floor area, with over $16 billion in assets under management. The company specialises in the investment, development and management of high-standard, green logistics parks, business parks and data centres, serving customers across e-commerce, third-party logistics, manufacturing, retail and other emerging industries.

The signing further strengthens the commercial relationship between the UAE and China and reflects the opportunities created through direct engagement between businesses and institutions in both markets. The announcement during Dubai Chambers’ visit to Shenzhen reinforces Dubai’s role as a platform for international partnerships, investment and trade.

For Gargash Prime, the joint venture represents a significant step in expanding its real estate and logistics portfolio and advancing its strategy of partnering with global industry leaders to develop large-scale infrastructure assets serving the UAE and the wider region.