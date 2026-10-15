Al Dhafra Dates Festival to open on Friday with Kuwait as Guest of Honour

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will organise the fifth edition of the Al Dhafra Dates Festival in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, from 16th to 25th October, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, with Kuwait participating as Guest of Honour.

Kuwait’s participation reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries and their shared cultural heritage. It will offer visitors an opportunity to discover different facets of Kuwaiti heritage while encouraging interaction and the exchange of expertise among participants.

The festival will feature 22 competitions offering 180 prizes worth a total of AED4.6 million, alongside daily dates auctions and a programme of heritage, cultural and family activities. This year's edition will also introduce a palm tree auction for the first time.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the festival reflects the Authority’s commitment to preserving the heritage associated with the palm tree and reinforcing its place in the UAE’s national identity. He added that the event provides a platform to support producers and showcase the quality and diversity of Emirati dates.

He added that the event provides farmers with opportunities to exchange expertise and market their produce, while supporting honey producers, artisans, productive families and Emirati entrepreneurs.

The festival also seeks to preserve local palm varieties, promote rare cultivars and encourage sustainable agricultural practices that contribute to food security, while supporting tourism and the local economy.

Rashid Khadem Al Rumaithi, Director of the Al Dhafra Dates Festival, explained that the festival’s competitions include seven date beauty contests: Al Dhafra Elite, Fardh, Zamli, Dabbas, Boumaan, Khalas and Shishi. These are complemented by two date-packaging competitions, one for natural dates and another for dates prepared with added ingredients.

The honey competition features five categories: Sidr Honey, Samar Honey, Liquid Honey, Honeycomb and Crystallised Honey.

Al Rumaithi said that the festival’s daily dates auction will begin at 5:00 pm, providing farmers with an opportunity to showcase and market their finest local produce while enhancing its economic value.

The new Palm Auction aims to preserve local varieties, propagate rare and commercially valuable cultivars and make them available to farmers and enthusiasts.

The programme also includes the International Competition for Cooking with Dates, Date Products and Olive Oil, bringing together hotel chefs and representatives of productive families.

The Photography Award will feature three themes: Palm Trees and Dates, Marine Life, and Wildlife in Al Dhafra. The Live Painting Competition, meanwhile, will centre on two themes: Palm Trees and Dates, and Wildlife and Marine Life in Al Dhafra.

The festival will also host heritage workshops, public competitions and live performances highlighting traditional knowledge, skills and customs.

Al Rumaithi invited farmers, producers and artists to register for competitions through the Falak Al Namous application and encouraged the public to attend the festival's auctions and cultural activities.