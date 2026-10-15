UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Cosnefroy takes podium spot at Giro del Veneto

ROME, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Benoît Cosnefroy finished third at the Giro del Veneto in Italy on Wednesday after a powerful uphill sprint to the finish line in Vicenza, supported by teamwork and tactical assistance from his teammate and reigning world champion Brandon McNulty.

Italian Alessandro Covi of Jayco AlUla won the race in 3:35:52, ahead of Norway's Anthon Charmig of Uno-X Mobility, while Cosnefroy finished third to secure another podium finish for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in European competition.

Cosnefroy said, “At the end, I am happy to close this race with a podium, but I would prefer the win. I think with a different strategy on the final climb from me, it could be possible to get the win. But no, I can be happy after the amazing ride from the team today."

He added, “For me, it is a dream to have Brandon offering me his support in the rainbow jersey. We have one more chance on Sunday, for the last race in Europe, and we will try for the win.”