Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi leverages AI to support industrial investment, competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) participated in KEZAD Connect 2026, recently held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, showcasing how artificial intelligence, official statistics and responsible data partnerships can support industrial growth, investment planning and business competitiveness.

SCAD highlighted a user-centric approach to statistical development that places users' needs at the centre and enables businesses to help shape future statistical priorities.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director-General of SCAD, emphasised that Abu Dhabi's industrial ambitions require trusted statistics that respond to evolving economic priorities and support informed decisions by manufacturers, investors and businesses.

He noted that SCAD is strengthening the connection between statistical planning and users' priorities through the responsible application of AI, stronger data partnerships and easier access to official statistics, enabling businesses to have a meaningful voice in shaping the statistics they need while supporting investment, industrial competitiveness and the emirate's long-term economic diversification.

During the event, SCAD presented three solutions, including Suhail, an AI-powered Statistical Portfolio Associate that translates stakeholders' priorities and operational requirements into statistical needs, while specialist teams oversee quality assurance.

The Centre also showcased Data for Good, an initiative promoting secure data collaboration between government and private sector organisations to address information gaps and support investment and policymaking while protecting confidentiality.

SCAD also highlighted Bayaan, a digital platform providing manufacturers and investors with access to economic, demographic and labour market data through interactive dashboards and official reports.

The Centre encouraged businesses to share their statistical needs to help shape future statistical development and support sustainable growth.