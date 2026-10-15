World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi 2026 to feature community events

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi 2026, scheduled to take place on Hudayriyat Island from 13th to 22nd November, will feature a series of community running events and a youth triathlon alongside competitions involving more than 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The championships, powered by TAQA, will be held in the Middle East for the first time, with athletes competing for world titles across six multisport disciplines.

On 21st November, Modon, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will host community running events and the new Hudayriyat NextGen Tri, giving residents and visitors of all abilities the opportunity to compete on the same course as international athletes.

The programme includes untimed 1km and 3km fun runs for families and recreational runners, alongside timed 5km and 10km races.

The Hudayriyat NextGen Tri will allow children aged four to 16 to compete in swimming, cycling and running across six age categories, with a Junior Relay event for teams of two or three participants.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “Abu Dhabi has built a strong reputation for hosting major international sporting events, but an important part of their value is the impact they can create beyond elite competition."

He added that the collaboration with Modon seeks to strengthen community engagement in sport and encourage more people across the UAE to adopt active lifestyles.

The championships will also feature sustainability initiatives, including a beach clean-up on Hudayriyat Island, as Modon, the championships' host, seeks Gold standard certification under the World Triathlon Sustainable Event Certification programme.

Participation will be open to the public, with advance registration required as places are limited.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon, said, “Community and sustainability are two important pillars of how we approach major events at Modon, and we wanted both to be at the heart of these Championships.

“Through the community runs and Hudayriyat NextGen Tri, we’re giving people the opportunity to experience a truly global sporting event for themselves – to run, swim and cycle on a World Championship stage. It’s about bringing the community closer to world-class sport and creating an experience that extends well beyond the elite competition.”

The official World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi 2026 app will also launch this week, providing athletes, supporters, visitors and spectators with athlete tracking and key event information throughout the Championships.

Registrations for the 1km, 3km, 5km and 10km running events and Hudayriyat NextGen Tri are now open.