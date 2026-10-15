FNC Speaker condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, affirms UAE's full solidarity

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned the attacks carried out by the Houthi terrorist group against civilians and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom.

In a message of solidarity addressed to Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Ghobash expressed his strong condemnation of these attacks, which constitute a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

Ghobash reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability and the safety of its people. He also extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims of the attacks and wished the injured a speedy recovery.