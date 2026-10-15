Rashid Al Dhaheri becomes first Emirati driver to compete in FIA Formula 3

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team has announced that Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri will step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2027, becoming the first UAE national to compete in the championship and marking a new milestone for Emirati motorsport and his progression towards the highest level of international motorsport.

The 18-year-old Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Driver will join Dutch team Van Amersfoort Racing (VAR), which has a long history of developing young international talent. Drivers who have raced with the team include Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman.

The FIA Formula 3 Championship forms part of the Formula One Grand Prix programme, with just 30 drivers competing on the international grid. Al Dhaheri will represent the UAE across 10 rounds in 10 countries and four continents. The championship is also a key stage in the FIA single-seater pathway towards Formula One.

Al Dhaheri will make his FIA Formula 3 debut at Bahrain International Circuit from 12th to 14th March 2027, before competing in the second round at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia from 19th to 21st March, marking the championship's inaugural visit to the circuit.

Al Dhaheri's progression to FIA Formula 3 builds on his successful single-seater racing career, following his entry into the Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Programme in 2025.

His motorsport journey began in UAE karting before developing into an international career, during which he won multiple World Series Karting (WSK) titles and the Macau International Kart Grand Prix.

He progressed to Formula 4 in 2023, recording five victories and 14 podium finishes across his 2023 and 2024 campaigns, before stepping up to Formula Regional in 2025.

In 2026, Al Dhaheri became the first Emirati driver to win a Formula Regional race, achieving the milestone at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. He also claimed three victories and four podium finishes in the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy, securing the Vice-Championship title.

Al Dhaheri also delivered an impressive season in the 2026 FIA Formula Regional European Championship, recording three victories, eight podium finishes, one pole position and a fastest lap. He remained in contention for the title until the final round.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, the operator of Yas Marina Circuit and the official organiser and promoter of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, said the continued progression of Emirati talent onto the international motorsport stage reflects the UAE's commitment to developing the next generation of racing drivers, describing Al Dhaheri's move to FIA Formula 3 as another important milestone.

He added that the UAE has made considerable progress in developing its motorsport ecosystem through investment in infrastructure, grassroots programmes and opportunities for national talent to compete internationally. He expressed Ethara's pride in supporting Al Dhaheri's journey since his early Formula 4 career and seeing him continue to represent the UAE as a Yas Heat Ambassador.

Al Dhaheri expressed pride in reaching FIA Formula 3 and representing the UAE on the Formula One stage. He described the move as an important milestone in his career, saying his focus is now on preparing as strongly as possible for the 2027 season. He also expressed hope that his journey would inspire more young Emirati drivers to pursue a pathway towards the highest levels of international motorsport.