Latifa bint Mohammed hosts ‘Women Leading the Future’ majlis

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), hosted the "Women Leading the Future" majlis as part of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026.

Organised through a partnership between the UAE Government, the World Economic Forum and the Dubai Future Foundation, the meeting took place in Dubai from 13th to 15th October.

The Majlis brought together 29 women leaders from 22 countries, representing government, entrepreneurship, science, technology, finance and culture.

Discussions explored the choices, responsibilities and collaboration needed to shape opportunities for the next generation, with a focus on women’s contributions to public leadership, innovation, investment, culture and social change.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted women’s growing role in advancing scientific and technological progress and shaping the future. She emphasised the importance of bringing together diverse perspectives as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies transform industries, working practices and everyday life.

She also highlighted the UAE’s belief in the importance of investing in women’s capabilities and equipping them with the knowledge, skills and experience needed to contribute effectively to shaping future directions and driving positive, sustainable change in their communities.

Sheikha Latifa noted the important roles women play across sectors and their contributions to fostering integration across diverse fields and disciplines, harnessing technology to create new opportunities, advancing sustainability and strengthening social cohesion.

She stressed that shaping humanity’s future is a shared responsibility that requires broadening participation and empowering countries, communities and institutions to contribute to the design and development of practical, sustainable solutions to the challenges of tomorrow.

Participants exchanged insights on the future of leadership and women’s role in guiding institutions, developing sectors and advancing ideas that will influence the next generation. Drawing on their experiences, they considered how leaders can make more informed choices, broaden participation in decision-making and build partnerships across sectors to achieve lasting impact.

Held under the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from 100 countries, including ministers, officials, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders.

It provided a platform for international dialogue on emerging transformations and opportunities, supporting collective efforts to develop practical responses to future challenges.