Yas Island gears up for packed Q4 as world-class events take centre stage

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Island Abu Dhabi is preparing to host a series of international sporting events, concerts and cultural activities in the final quarter of 2026, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UFC 333, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship and the Abu Dhabi Comedy Season.

Following a record year that saw Yas Island welcome over 44 million visits in 2025, up 16 PERCENT year-on-year, the destination is preparing for another busy season ahead.

Theme parks across the island recorded 10 percent annual growth, while hotels achieved an average occupancy rate of 84 percent, reaching peaks of 90 percent, alongside a 17 percent increase in ADR compared to 2024.

Hotels, attractions, restaurants, entertainment venues and transport networks are coordinating preparations to accommodate increased visitor numbers during the final months of the year.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer, Miral, said, “Our vision is to continue strengthening Yas Island’s position as a global destination for world-class events, with sport playing a central role our vision for the island. Major sporting events bring people together, inspire audiences and create opportunities to showcase the breadth of experiences across the island.”

Located approximately 10 minutes from Zayed International Airport, 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi city centre and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers access to its sporting, entertainment and hospitality attractions throughout the season.

As the year builds towards a spectacular end, with the entire destination working together behind the scenes, Yas Island is ready to close 2026 with a season that brings together world-class sport, entertainment, hospitality and unforgettable experiences.