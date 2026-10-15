Dubai Future Foundation showcases 100 Fourth Industrial Revolution use cases in UAE

DUBAI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), through the UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (UAE C4IR), launched “Fourth Industrial Revolution in the UAE: 100 Use Cases” report during the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils.

The report documents 100 applications of advanced technology across the UAE economy, public sector and academic institutions, highlighting how Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are being deployed across key sectors.

The 100 use cases span nine sectors: smart cities, advanced manufacturing, energy, logistics and mobility, healthcare and life sciences, agritech and food security, fintech, space and creative industries.

The report highlighted the common factors behind their success, including supportive government policies, flexible regulatory frameworks and effective partnerships between the public and private sectors and academic and research institutions. More than 60 of the 100 cases were developed through cross-sector collaborations.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to be defined not by who has access to technology, but by who can turn it into real economic and social value. These 100 use cases show that transition taking place across the UAE. They demonstrate what becomes possible when government, industry, researchers and innovators work together to move advanced technologies from experimentation into practical use at scale.”

He added that the report aimed to share practical lessons on responsible technology deployment and provide approaches that could be adapted internationally.

Each use case was assessed against six criteria: relevance to the Fourth Industrial Revolution; significance to the UAE; maturity; measurable impact; replicability; and responsible deployment. The report looks beyond the technology itself to explain why the application matters, how it works, the impact achieved or expected, and what comes next.

The cases draw on 16 pre-defined technologies: artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, cloud computing, edge computing, cybersecurity, digital twins, quantum technologies, robotics, autonomous systems, additive manufacturing, drones, advanced materials, biotechnology, precision agriculture, and space data and Earth observation.

The report found that the strongest results come where several of these converge around a defined operational problem.

The publication is designed as a resource for governments, companies, regulators and researchers seeking practical models they can learn from and adapt. Rather than presenting a single formula, the 100 cases show the different combinations of policy, infrastructure, partnerships, skills and institutional capacity required to turn advanced technology into sustainable outcomes.

UAE C4IR was established in April 2019 through a partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. Hosted by Dubai Future Foundation, it works as a public-private platform for technology governance, policy and responsible adoption, developing frameworks alongside government entities, companies and research institutions, and connecting UAE experience to the Forum’s international network of centres. This report is a product of that work.

Th report is available at https://c4ir.ae/uae-100-use-cases/