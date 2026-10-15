UAE leaders congratulate President of Laos on 30 years of diplomatic relations

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Lao People's Democratic Republic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Sisoulith and to Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.