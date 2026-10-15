Avantguard Holding, Integrated Transport Centre sign MoU on smart mapping, autonomous vehicles

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Avantguard Holding, an EDGE Group entity, and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on data and smart mapping.

The MoU was signed by Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and Hanadi bin Darwish, CEO of Avantguard, at the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The partnership aims to use high-precision positioning services and advanced navigation technologies to develop high-definition digital maps, support autonomous vehicles, improve fleet management and strengthen smart mobility infrastructure.