Abu Dhabi to host final round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Friday

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 3,000 athletes will compete in the eighth and final round of the third Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will open on Friday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day competition runs until Sunday, with clubs and academies battling for the Gi team title after seven rounds of action.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the overall Gi standings heading into the finale, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third. With every match offering a chance to earn valuable points, the title race remains open.

Friday’s action features the Under-18, Adults and Masters categories for men and women. Boys and girls in the Kids categories take to the mats on Saturday, followed by the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 competitions on Sunday. The championship will conclude with a ceremony honouring the top clubs in the overall standings.

The finale follows a season of competition across the UAE that has given athletes regular opportunities to test their skills and gain experience. Each round has also helped clubs and academies assess their athletes’ progress, improve training programmes and develop emerging talent. Families have played an important part throughout the season, supporting athletes and encouraging wider participation in jiu-jitsu.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The final round is a decisive moment after a long season of hard work by clubs, coaches and athletes. The championship has given athletes regular opportunities to compete, improve and show their talent. We look forward to a strong finish that reflects the championship’s place among the UAE’s leading jiu-jitsu events.”

Rakan Al Yamahi, an Under-18 blue belt representing Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, said his team remained in contention for the title, with a narrow points gap separating the leading clubs.

He stressed the importance of every match in determining the final standings and acknowledged the support of families throughout the season.

Mouza Al Rashdi, an Under-18 athlete representing Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said, “I want to give my best performance in the final round and earn valuable points to help my team move up the standings. Competing throughout the season has helped me gain experience and taught me to stay focused until the end of every match. We know that every medal could make a difference to our club’s final position.”

The final round will conclude the championship's third edition, which has brought together clubs and academies from across the UAE to develop emerging jiu-jitsu talent.