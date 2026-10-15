IMF and World Bank Group release ‘Bangkok Blueprint’ to combat cyber-enabled fraud in digital finance

BANGKOK, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) today released the Bangkok Blueprint, a high-level framework developed in coordination with the Bank of Thailand that aims to help countries prevent, detect, and address the growing threat of cyber-enabled fraud in digital financial services.

Digital finance has expanded access, innovation, and efficiency, but it has also enabled fraud to occur at greater speed, scale, and sophistication. Cyber-enabled fraud is increasingly linked to transnational organized crime and is ranked by INTERPOL as among the most threatening crimes globally, alongside drug trafficking and money laundering.

“Cyber-enabled fraud has become a global challenge that no country or institution can tackle alone. The Bangkok Blueprint reflects our shared commitment to strengthen cooperation, build trust, and promote a safe and inclusive digital financial future for all,” said Vitai Ratanakorn Governor of the Bank of Thailand.

Released during the 2026 IMF–WBG Annual Meetings in partnership with the Thai authorities, the Blueprint sets out 12 key considerations to help countries identify vulnerabilities and develop comprehensive, coordinated responses. By promoting a more coherent approach across sectors and jurisdictions, the Blueprint sees to strengthen trust in digital financial services and support their continued contribution to growth and inclusion.

“Trust is the foundation of every financial system. As digital finance expands, countries must work together to combat cyber-enabled fraud and preserve confidence in the technologies that support growth and inclusion,” said Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF.

The Bangkok Blueprint is organized around five pillars: establishing strategic and legal foundations; strengthening the fraud-mitigation life cycle; leveraging existing risk-mitigation and enforcement frameworks; expanding domestic and cross-border cooperation; and promoting consumer protection and resilience.

“Digital financial services can be a powerful driver of economic opportunity, jobs, and financial inclusion in developing economies. Strengthening protection against fraud is essential to ensuring that people can use these services with confidence and fully benefit from the opportunities they create,” said Anshula Kant, Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Financial Officer.

Recognizing that fraud schemes often involve social media, digital platforms, e-commerce, and telecommunications networks, the Blueprint emphasizes clear accountability and timely cooperation across the public and private sectors, both domestically and across borders. It encourages countries to tailor the 12 considerations to their legal, institutional, and market conditions.

“As digital finance becomes increasingly interconnected, our response to fraud must be equally connected. The Bangkok Blueprint provides a foundation for stronger cooperation and collective action to protect citizens and strengthen trust in the digital economy,” said Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Thailand.

By fostering a safer and more trusted financial ecosystem, the Blueprint seeks to help countries harness the full potential of digital finance to expand opportunity, inclusion and sustainable growth.