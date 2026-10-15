Sharjah Crown Prince opens Sharjah Consultative Council's 4th session of 11th term

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that investing in the nation's sons and daughters is the most valuable investment, as proven by experience.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan stressed that responsibility for society and the nation is shared, and that overcoming challenges requires collective efforts and cooperation among public authorities and all sectors of society.

His remarks came on Thursday during the inauguration of the fourth ordinary session of the 11th legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the SCC's headquarters.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah commended the efforts of the SCC, saying, "On this day, as the Sharjah Consultative Council convenes for its fourth and final ordinary session of the current legislative term, we are pleased to commend the achievements and performance of the Council, represented by its chairperson, members and its General Secretariat, and to express our appreciation for your efforts within a framework of cooperation and integration.

"We have witnessed your spirit of sincerity, dedication and commitment to serving the public interest. Your service has earned the respect and appreciation of all."

Sheikh Sultan addressed a message to the SCC's members, saying, "Remain steadfast in the values and principles we have always known you to uphold. Love for one's homeland is everlasting, and the journey of development and progress continues. Alongside it, challenges persist, requiring continued efforts and cooperation among public authorities, community sectors and civil society institutions, with each complementing the other. Responsibility is shared, and the common interest unites us all."

The Crown Prince praised the vision of the UAE's wise leadership in overcoming challenges, saying, "Together, we have experienced exceptional circumstances this year, which, with God's help and guidance, we have successfully navigated, emerging with stronger convictions and growing confidence in our capabilities and the wisdom of our leadership.

"We have witnessed genuine love and immense pride in their homeland among our sons and daughters. We affirm that investing in the people of this nation is the true investment, and today we are reaping the fruits of the seeds planted by our wise leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his fellow Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates."

The Sharjah Crown Prince expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering support for all members of society.

He said, "The Sharjah Ruler has approved numerous initiatives serving the interests of individuals, families and society. His Highness has also directed efforts to improve the standard of living and ensure a dignified life for his sons and daughters, including employees, retirees and beneficiaries of social services.

"The Sharjah Ruler refuses to see any of them suffering or deprived of dignity. Rather, His Highness is determined that they and their families should live with dignity, pride and stability."

The Sharjah Crown Prince added, "The Sharjah Ruler continues to advise us to protect our society, preserve our values, religion, language and identity, show compassion towards one another, seek beneficial knowledge, continue learning and persevere. We, in turn, urge you to follow the example of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who is an exemplary role model, father and teacher."

The Crown Prince of Sharjah officially declared the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the Council's 11th legislative term, saying, "On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with God's blessings and guidance, we hereby declare open the fourth ordinary session of the 11th legislative term of your esteemed Council."

Concluding his address, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah said, "We pray to Almighty God to protect our country, its leadership and its people, and to continue bestowing His blessings upon us."

The opening ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Meera Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), then read Emiri Decree No. 51 of 2026, concerning the convening of the Council for the fourth ordinary session of its 11th legislative term.

Halima Al Owais, Chairperson of the SCC, delivered a speech welcoming H.H. the Crown Prince of Sharjah, expressing her appreciation for his presence at the inauguration of the fourth ordinary session of the Council's 11th legislative term.

Al Owais said, "Today, we embark on a new chapter in the journey of consultation, which His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has established as a fundamental principle in managing the emirate's affairs.

"It is a path where the voice of society meets the determination to build and develop, ensuring that Sharjah continues its progress, remains firmly rooted in its identity, stays true to its values and pursues an ambitious future."

The SCC Chairperson praised Sharjah's commitment to the consultative approach, saying, "Since the establishment of the SCC, the emirate's parliamentary experience has demonstrated that consultation, when combined with awareness and responsibility, becomes a driving force for development, and that the strength of parliamentary work rests on integration among its institutions.

"The Consultative Council will continue fulfilling its mission as a bridge of communication between citizens and government institutions, exercising its legislative and oversight tools responsibly and objectively, while placing service to the nation and its citizens at the forefront of its priorities.

"We affirm that the Council's discussions and recommendations will continue to be based on an informed understanding of reality and a thorough examination of challenges, placing the public interest above all other considerations. We firmly believe that dialogue and diverse opinions enrich decision-making when united by a common purpose and a shared sense of responsibility."

Al Owais added, "On behalf of myself and the male and female members of the Sharjah Consultative Council, we pledge to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah that we will continue fulfilling our responsibilities with honesty and dedication.

"We pledge to make this Council a platform for responsible dialogue, use its powers as a bridge towards development and make collective action a pathway to further progress and prosperity."

Concluding her speech, the SCC Chairperson said, "The presence of His Highness the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah carries profound significance for the Council. It reflects the continuity of our leadership's approach to strengthening national work and gives us greater confidence to move forward in fulfilling our mission.

"We pray to Almighty God to protect His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Your Highness, to grant you continued health and well-being, bless your efforts and contributions, and preserve you as a source of support for Sharjah and its people.

"We also pray that God protects the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership and guides us all towards achieving greater prosperity for the emirate and further progress and honour for the nation."

Following the opening ceremony, the Sharjah Consultative Council held its first procedural session, chaired by Halima Al Owais.

During the session, the Council discussed the item concerning its standing committees and approved retaining them in their current form, along with the Council's observers.

The Council also reviewed several decrees issued during its recess. The Council's next session is scheduled for Thursday, 29th October 2026.

In addition to Their Highnesses, the opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council; and Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Several members of the Federal National Council, senior officials, and heads and directors of government departments and authorities also attended the ceremony.